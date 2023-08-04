Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium celebrates countdown to total solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marked one year from a total solar eclipse that will not only be visible in Western New York, but we will actually see totality.
That means we will be plunged into total darkness in the middle of the day for more than 3 minutes.
The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State University celebrated the rare event Saturday with an open house called "Countdown to Totality," featuring demonstrations, presentations, and some safety tips.
"You can't look at the sun safely; you need special eclipse glasses," planetarium director Dr. Kevin Williams said. "And then during the partial phases you would use the glasses. But during those 3:44, you actually should take the glasses off because then you'll be able to see the outer part of the sun's atmosphere."