Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium celebrates countdown to total solar eclipse

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Saturday marked one year from a total solar eclipse that will not only be visible in Western New York, but we will actually see totality.

That means we will be plunged into total darkness in the middle of the day for more than 3 minutes.

The Whitworth Ferguson Planetarium at Buffalo State University celebrated the rare event Saturday with an open house called "Countdown to Totality," featuring demonstrations, presentations, and some safety tips.