Whirlpool Jet Boats have new safety protocols

Tours will launch with new COVID-19 protections on July 1, 2020

When the popular Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours launch for the season on July 1, 2020, things will look a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the company, new safety protocols have been implemented on both sides of the Niagara River in Queenston, Ontario and Lewiston, New York including:

Tour boats will operate at a maximum of 50% capacity

Passengers will be provided with sanitized helmets, face shields, and face masks

All boats and equipment will be cleaned and sanitized prior to each trip

Frequent spot cleaning of high-touch surfaces

Passenger access to hand sanitation stations