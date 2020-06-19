x
Whirlpool Jet Boats have new safety protocols

Tours will launch with new COVID-19 protections on July 1, 2020

When the popular Whirlpool Jet Boat Tours launch for the season on July 1, 2020, things will look a lot different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to the company, new safety protocols have been implemented on both sides of the Niagara River in Queenston, Ontario and Lewiston, New York including: 

  • Tour boats will operate at a maximum of 50% capacity 
  • Passengers will be provided with sanitized helmets, face shields, and face masks
  • All boats and equipment will be cleaned and sanitized prior to each trip
  • Frequent spot cleaning of high-touch surfaces
  • Passenger access to hand sanitation stations

Residents of Ontario and New York will receive 20% discount if booked online throughout the summer with Whirlpool’s Stay-Cation promotion. More details can be found here.

