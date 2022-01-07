A reminder of which fireworks are legal and which ones aren't

The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding people which fireworks are legal as Independence Day weekend gets underway.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office is reminding people which fireworks are legal and which ones are not legal this weekend.

They say sparkling devices are legal for anyone 18 and older.

Those are ground-based or handheld fireworks that produce colored sparks or flames, smoke, or make crackling and whistling noises. They do not launch into the air.

The ones that do launches, such as bottle rockets, roman candles, and spinners, are illegal statewide.