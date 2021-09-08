Where are the cheapest NFL cities to live?

Rent.com says the city of Buffalo ranks 9th as one of the cheapest football cities in America.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's no doubt that football fans are loyal to their favorite team.

But, living in the same city as your favorite team, as well as ticket costs, may not be the cheapest option.

Rent.com looked over data from American cities to find the 10 cheapest football cities in America.

Buffalo ranks number 9.

Rent.com says Buffalo's low rental prices is one of the cheapest football cities in the US, and is appealing to people who like the big city vibe, but has a slower pace and smaller size.

Here are other football cities ranked:

Cincinnati, Ohio Green Bay, Wisconsin Indianapolis, Indiana Phoenix, Arizona Kansas City, Missouri Houston, Texas Charlotte, North Carolina Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Buffalo, NY Minneapolis, Minnesota and Tampa Bay Florida (tied)