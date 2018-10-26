BUFFALO, NY - We're less than one month away from Hamilton making it's debut at Shea's here in the City of Buffalo.

It was a bit of a frenzy when tickets first went on sale - and we've been getting a lot of questions from viewers on when they'll be getting their tickets.

"Hamilton tickets will be going in the mail this week, if not next week," Sarah Heximer with Shea's told 2 On Your Side Thursday. "If you don't receive them by November 2, then you need to call the box office and find out where they are."

And believe it or not, tickets are still available online.

Shea's will also have a lottery sometime in the coming weeks.

© 2018 WGRZ