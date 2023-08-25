Wheelchair Lacrosse National Championships coming to Buffalo this weekend

Ten teams from across the country will face off at Buffalo RiverWorks August 25-27.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday through Sunday, the nation's best wheelchair lacrosse players will be in Buffalo for the national championships.

Ten teams from around the country are playing in the 2023 Wheelchair Lacrosse National Championships at RiverWorks beginning Friday, August 25. The finals are Sunday, August 27.

The Buffalo Rolling Bandits is made of players born with disabilities and wounded veterans who aren't letting their challenges stop them from doing the things they love.

"Think about the ability to carry that stick, move the chair, catch the ball, throw the ball, keep the chair moving," said Norm Page, founder of Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports. "We're happy to showcase this growing sport to Western New York."

Page's son Adam, a three-time Paralympic sled hockey gold medalist, is on the wheelchair lacrosse team.