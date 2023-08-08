'Youth Day' to encourage more junior firefighters to join being held at Wheatfield Training Center

The Firefighters Association of the State of NY is teaming up with the Youth in Fire Service Committee to hold a youth day at the Wheatfield training center.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Do you know of anyone interested in becoming a junior firefighter?

The Firefighters Association of the State of New York is teaming up with the Youth in Fire Service Committee to hold a youth training day at the Wheatfield Training Center at 2179 River Road on Saturday August 12 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

This training event is an opportunity to encourage those 18 and under to become interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter once they are old enough to serve in their community.

This event will welcome dozens of junior firefighters, explorers, and RAMS to gather together for an up-front look at what it takes to become a firefighter.

Those who register will participate in different stations such as hazmat, roof rescue, hose work, search-and-rescue, engine company, and more skills that are taught by expert instructors.

To register for the event, those interested can click here.

Both breakfast and lunch will be provided at the event for participants.