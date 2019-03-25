BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo's budget is due April 1 and budget negotiations are on-going, but it's expected on time.

In January, Governor Cuomo announced his $175 billion budget proposal which is an increase from last years budget.

Here are some of the important things included this year.

The legalization of recreational marijuana is not in it.

Cuomo announced that it would not be in the budget due to growing opposition.

"You are two weeks from doing a budget. You have a long lead time to actually get the bills printed and done. The rate of progress does not suggest it's going to happen," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

However, Cuomo said he hopes it will pass in the legislative session this year.

Education.

Cuomo is seeking an increase in education spending. Poorer districts will get more money, but they will have to spend it on the poorest schools within the district.

"I'll just give you a perfect example, City Honors in Buffalo, every class has a teachers aid," said New York Assemblymember Crystal Peoples-Stokes. "Every classroom across the city of Buffalo needs more help. They don't always get a teachers aid, so he's on to something and I'm glad he's paying attention to it and directing resources to it."

Governor Cuomo is also proposing a ban on single-use plastic bags and to expand the New York Bottle Bill, as well as a proposal to increase the smoking age to 21.

He is also asking to make the 2% property tax cap permanent.

"Local governments have been following it for the past six years. It has saved the state over 25 billion dollars," said Cuomo.

Cuomo has vowed he would not sign the budget without that tax cap.

The New York State budget is due March 31.

