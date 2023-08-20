What's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 12

It's your LAST day to get out and see the fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Today is your last chance to attend the Erie County Fair. Here's what's happening on day 12 of the fair:

New Food Showdown Results. Fairgoers have voted and the winner for the Best New Food is the Gluten Free Chili Cheese Corn Dog from The Silly Yak and Best Sweet & Treat is the Gluten Free Deep-Fried Apple Pie from The Silly Yak. Celebrity Judges’ picks included the Chicken Coop Loaded Potato by Dirty Bird Chicken and Pumpkin Patch with a Twist by Polar Bear Ice Cream.

Come Meet TWO New Calves! On Saturday evening, the Erie County Fair welcomed two new bull calves. Milky Way welcomed Hershey weighing in at 92.5 lbs and Reese welcomed Junior Mint weighing in at 107 lbs.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today's ceremony honors Tom Chmielowiec Sr. of the Scranton Fire Company. The ceremony will take place outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00 p.m.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony will honor Jacob Jividen who served in the U.S. Army 2010-2023. Jividen will receive an American flag that was flown during that day at the Fair. The ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. in Slade Park.

World’s Largest Demolition Derby produced by JM Motorsport Productions. This event will feature approximately 100 vehicles from across Western New York to the Fairgrounds to see who can outlast the rest. Cars must navigate the track to keep damage to a minimum in order to win the heat and make it to the finals to compete for the top spot. Two shows will take place at 1PM and 6PM in the Buffalo News Grandstand. Tickets are available online or at the Grandstand Ticket Office for $28-$35. Buy tickets before you come and it includes admission to the Fair all day.

Skylighters Fireworks. The nighttime fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Channel 2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the fireworks show.

For more information on what's happening at the Erie County Fair, check out their website: https://www.ecfair.org/.