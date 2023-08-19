What's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 11

There are still two more days to get out and see the fair.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — There are only a couple more days left if you plan on attending the Erie County Fair. The Fair ends Sunday, August 20. Here's what's happening on day 11 of the fair:

The results of the New Food Showdown are in. Taking the crown for the Best New Food is the Gluten Free Chili Cheese Corn Dog from The Silly Yak, and the Best Sweet & Treat is the Gluten Free Deep Fried Apple Pie from The Silly Yak. The Chicken Coop Loaded Potato by Dirty Bird Chicken and Pumpkin Patch with a Twist by Polar Bear Ice Cream were among the Celebrity Judges' picks.

Youth Livestock Auction. At noon in the Showplex, the annual Youth Livestock Expo and 4-H/FFA Auction take place. It's a great way to support the youth organization and fill your freezer with meat.

Gourd Dipping Demos by W&J Awald Farms. 12:30 p.m. at the Ag-Grange Building. A limited number of people can participate.

Daily Firefighter Honoree Ceremony. Today's ceremony honors Scott Wegst of the Depew Fire Department. The ceremony will take place outside of the Firemen’s Building at 6:00 p.m.

Daily Flag Retreat Ceremony will honor Robert Piwko, who served in the U.S. Army 1966-1969. Piwko will receive an American flag that was flown during that day at the Fair. The ceremony is at 6:30 p.m. in Slade Park.

Ultimate Night of Destruction. The popular bus demolition event and a compact car double figure eight racing championship at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online or the ticket office for $25-$32. Tickets purchased in advance will include admission to the fair.

Skylighters Fireworks. The nighttime fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. Channel 2 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the fireworks show.

For more information on what's happening at the Erie County Fair, check out their website: https://www.ecfair.org/.