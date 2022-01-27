What the Riviera Theatre's expansion means to North Tonawanda

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Sue Langdon recently walked out of a Mary Chapin Carpenter concert at North Tonawanda’s Riviera Theatre and saw a packed Webster Street.
“It looked like Austin or Nashville,” recalled Langdon, Niagara County Industrial Development Agency executive director.
The 1,100-seat concert and special event venue, opened in 1926, will undergo a $1.4 million renovation and expansion. Expect more bathrooms and an expanded lobby for bar and concession sales. Work could start later this year.
Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.