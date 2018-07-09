BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Just like that bombshell investigation in Pennsylvania, New York's Attorney General is opening her own investigation into allegations of priest sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

Barbara Underwood subpoenaed every Catholic diocese in the state, including Buffalo's.

"There are a lot of survivors out there. A lot of victims who are to this day being victimized," says abuse survivor J. Carroll Becker.

"You're not alone. There are many of us ready to stand with you, and you don't have to stand out here like this to have an impact either," says abuse survivor James Faluszczak.

Faluszczak is one of the witnesses who testified in the Pennsylvania investigation. He says he was abused by a priest when he was a teen.

"It was two years ago about now that I testified before the grand jury in Pennsylvania, and that report just came out last month," says Faluszczak.

The civil investigation launched Thursday includes a clergy abuse hotline and online complaint form for anyone to submit confidential information. That's on top of the A.G. issuing a subpoena to each diocese in New York. Underwood's office is also working on a joint investigation with district attorneys from across the state to uncover potential criminal wrongdoing.

"What kind of documents could they be looking for, or are they allowed to request?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"Well, the subpoena power of the grand jury is broad, and what they will be looking for are any policies, procedures on handling the complaints, anything that might be relevant to a cover-up by the church, you know, abuse that was concealed intentionally. Reports that were taken and never followed up on. Things like that," says attorney Cheryl Meyers-Buth.

Meyers-Buth says the church will have to turn over both paper and electronic documents going back as far as they've been maintained, and the investigation will take as long as necessary.

"For those for whom the statute of limitations either in a criminal case or for a civil lawsuit is already extinguished, at least they get to tell their story and they provide information as background which could also help corroborate current complaints, for example, if there's one particular clergy member who has been accused, even if the statute of limitations is expired, those other complaints may be helpful," says Meyers-Buth.

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Diocese told us in a written statement the Diocese will "cooperate with any investigation initiated by the New York State Attorney General or District Attorney."

