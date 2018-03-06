BUFFALO, NY — The list of winners in the New York State Associated Press Association’s awards contest were announced Saturday night in Saratoga Springs.

Twenty-eight newspapers submitted more than 658 entries and 46 radio and television stations submitted more than 524 entries. There also were 22 submissions from five college stations.

Here's a list of the six NYSAPA awards WGRZ won:

  • First Place, Outstanding News Operation for TV
  • First Place, Investigative Reporting: (Dan Telvock "Toxic Creek")
  • First Place, Continuing Coverage: "The Death of Officer Craig Lehner"
  • First Place, Public Service: Melissa Holmes and Bob Mancuso "Under the Helmet"
  • First Place, Enterprise Reporting: Michael Wooten "Drone Law Changed"
  • Second Place, Newscast

