BUFFALO, NY — The list of winners in the New York State Associated Press Association’s awards contest were announced Saturday night in Saratoga Springs.

Twenty-eight newspapers submitted more than 658 entries and 46 radio and television stations submitted more than 524 entries. There also were 22 submissions from five college stations.

Here's a list of the six NYSAPA awards WGRZ won:

First Place, Outstanding News Operation for TV

First Place, Investigative Reporting: (Dan Telvock "Toxic Creek")

(Dan Telvock "Toxic Creek") First Place, Continuing Coverage: "The Death of Officer Craig Lehner"

"The Death of Officer Craig Lehner" First Place, Public Service: Melissa Holmes and Bob Mancuso "Under the Helmet"

Melissa Holmes and Bob Mancuso "Under the Helmet" First Place, Enterprise Reporting: Michael Wooten "Drone Law Changed"

Michael Wooten "Drone Law Changed" Second Place, Newscast

