BUFFALO, NY — The list of winners in the New York State Associated Press Association’s awards contest were announced Saturday night in Saratoga Springs.
Twenty-eight newspapers submitted more than 658 entries and 46 radio and television stations submitted more than 524 entries. There also were 22 submissions from five college stations.
Here's a list of the six NYSAPA awards WGRZ won:
- First Place, Outstanding News Operation for TV
- First Place, Investigative Reporting: (Dan Telvock "Toxic Creek")
- First Place, Continuing Coverage: "The Death of Officer Craig Lehner"
- First Place, Public Service: Melissa Holmes and Bob Mancuso "Under the Helmet"
- First Place, Enterprise Reporting: Michael Wooten "Drone Law Changed"
- Second Place, Newscast
