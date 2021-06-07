WGRZ obtains bodycam video of Amherst man charged in Capitol riots

Tuesday, a judge ruled in 2 On Your Side's favor to release two videos that were shown in court as evidence to support detaining Thomas Sibick.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has obtained video that is being used as evidence against an Amherst man charged in the Capitol riots in Washington D.C. on January 6.

Sibick faces a number of charges, including assaulting a Capitol police officer.

Earlier this year, Sibick asked to be released from federal custody while awaiting trial but in May a judge ruled he must remain in custody due to the violent nature of his charges.

The first video the government showed in court was from Sibick's Instagram account the day of the Capitol riots. It shows him amongst the crowd of protestors outside the Capitol.

In one part of the minute long video it shows Sibick on camera saying that he had just been tear gassed. With visibly red eyes he said, "We're good baby, we're good. We're pushing forward."

The next video was taken from a police body camera. This annotated clip from Officer Michael Fanone's bodycam was also presented as evidence during Sibick's detention hearing.

Prosecutors added arrows and paused the video at certain times to highlight key moments that they say show Sibick stealing the badge and radio of the officer.

Court documents state Sibick came back to Amherst and buried the badge in his backyard, something prosecutors say he kept changing his story about.

Charges from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia include:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct on restricted building or grounds

Impeding ingress and egress in a restricted building or grounds

Engaging in physical violence on restricted building or grounds

Impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings

Acts of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings

Robbery