Westminster Presbyterian Church welcomes new Pastor

Following a year-long search, Rev. Dr. Todd Leach will serve as the church's 14th pastor.

Rev. Dr. Todd Leach was chosen following a year-long search. He arrives in Buffalo after serving as Associate Pastor for Missions at Shadyside Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. During his time there, he successfully built and implemented their mission program with a focus on sending members into the community.

Rev. Dr. Leach received a Doctor of Ministry in Public Theology from Drew Theological School, a Master of Divinity from Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Ohio University.