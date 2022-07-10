Westfield teen hospitalized after Route 20 car crash

A 17-year-old girl was taken by helicopter from Portland to a hospital in Erie, Pa. Her vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a halt.

PORTLAND, N.Y. — A Westfield teen was taken by helicopter to a hospital after suffering injuries in a car crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened at 4:40 p.m. on Route 20 in the Town of Portland, where a 17-year-old girl's white sedan left the roadway and struck a guard rail. The vehicle rolled over several times before coming to a halt.

The girl sustained minor injuries but was taken by a Stat 12 helicopter to Erie, PA., for further evaluation, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office said.

The Brocton and Portland fire departments assisted at the scene.

The sheriff's office said no charges were expected to be filed.