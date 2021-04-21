Western New Yorkers wake up to blanket of snow, some power outages

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers had to deal with several inches of snow, accidents across the region — and for some, power outages.
The worst of the outages were Wednesday morning in Clarence, Clarence Center, and West Seneca.
There were about 1,000 NYSEG customers in the dark around 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Crews brought people back online throughout the morning. Power was restored to all but 48 customers in West Seneca by 9 a.m.
As of 9 a.m., a restoration time wasn't listed for those customers in West Seneca. NYSEG's website said crews were still assessing the situation.
About 30 National Grid customers in the City of Buffalo were without power as of 9 a.m. The estimated restoration time on National Grid's website was listed as 10:30 a.m.