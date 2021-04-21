Western New Yorkers wake up to blanket of snow, some power outages

There were about 1,000 NYSEG customers without power in Western New York around 6 a.m. Wednesday. The numbers improved throughout the morning.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers had to deal with several inches of snow, accidents across the region — and for some, power outages.

The worst of the outages were Wednesday morning in Clarence, Clarence Center, and West Seneca.

There were about 1,000 NYSEG customers in the dark around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews brought people back online throughout the morning. Power was restored to all but 48 customers in West Seneca by 9 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., a restoration time wasn't listed for those customers in West Seneca. NYSEG's website said crews were still assessing the situation.