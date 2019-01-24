BUFFALO, N.Y. — The folks behind the nonprofit Daily Bread Food Truck are used to helping out those in need.

Now, they're turning those efforts to federal employees who are missing paychecks thanks to the partial government shutdown.

While the truck is still out of commission after a recent fire, they're taking another avenue to give those workers some help: gift cards.

Volunteers with the group picked up 200 $25 gift cards Thursday that Ted's sold them at a discount. Those gift cards will go to supervisors with the Border Patrol, TSA and Coast Guard next week to be passed out to people who need them.

"To a lot of us, this is what church community does," says Reverend Emily Ebert. "We meet people where they are, we meet the needs of the community as they arise, and this is just our way of doing it right now."

They're still looking for more gift cards before they distribute next Tuesday. If you own a restaurant, gas station or store and want to help, send gift cards by Monday to:

Daily Bread Food Truck

c/o St. Paul’s Lutheran Church

4007 Main St; Eggertsville NY 14226