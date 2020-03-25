BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Several people have told 2 On Your Side they’re having issues calling the New York State Department of Labor.

They’re not just trying once or twice... Sandra Friend says she's been trying to get through to someone for over a week. She called 56 times on Monday, but still hasn't gotten a response.

One of our reporters asked her if she's ever had to call someone that many times.

“Never in my life," Friend said.

Placing that many calls has become a new reality for several Western New Yorkers, after they were laid off because businesses shut down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Unfortunately, the department of labor was not prepared for the onslaught of people they got of people applying and we have received the exact same complaints in our local office," said Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda.

Based on 2 On Your Side's conversation with the assemblyman, the state legislature doesn’t seem to have many answers other than what the department of labor told WGRZ-TV.

A spokeswoman with the department told 2 On Your Side the state has made a few changes to try to help alleviate the calls. These changes include extending phone hours, hiring more staff and creating a filing system that tells people to call on a certain day based on the alphabetical order of their last name.

Since Friend’s last name begins with an “F” she was supposed to call yesterday. But she says it’s still not connecting her to a representative and this is the message you get:

“In order for your claim to be complete, you need to speak with a claims specialist. We are experiencing a high volume of calls at this time and all specialists are busy with other customers. You must call back this week."

Friend says it’s a waste of time and the department should be asking for a callback number instead.

“Like the utility companies do. Be home between 12 and 3. Instead of us all trying to jam up the phone system like it’s a radio giveaway," Friend said.

A spokesperson with the department says just last week, it got more than 1.7 million calls.

Assemblyman Giglio says the state legislature will continue to make suggestions to the state department of labor in the meantime.

RELATED: Free parking in the City of Buffalo

RELATED: Daemen College donates 8,000 gloves to Kaleida Health

RELATED: Coronavirus-related crimes capitalize on global fear, panic