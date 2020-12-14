Western New Yorkers protest in favor, against COVID-19 protocols in front of Erie County executive's house

Some protesters had signs expressing how displeased they are with the county's restrictions, while others held signs that were urging people to abide by them.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As most of Erie County continues to be designated as an Orange Zone, competing COVID-19 protests were held Sunday near the house of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The county executive posted a statement on Twitter Saturday afternoon about the planned protest, saying in part, "This time the organizer calls me Hitler and asks the protesters to carry signs with the names of those who committed suicide and wear V for Vendetta masks." In the statement, Poloncarz also apologized to his neighbors for the inconvenience.

On Sunday, Some protesters had signs expressing how displeased they are with the county's restrictions, while others held signs that were urging people to abide by them. Some signs read "real patriots wear masks," and "science doesn't care what you think, mask up."

You can read Poloncarz's full statement from Saturday below: