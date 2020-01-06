Western New Yorkers protest in City of Niagara Falls Sunday night

One day after a peaceful protest in the City of Buffalo turned violent, two protests were held in the City of Niagara Falls.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Protests are being held across the country following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis earlier this week.

As of Sunday evening, the protests were mostly peaceful.

Law enforcement were staging at the Niagara Falls City School District on 66th Street. The Niagara Falls Police Department received assistance from multiple agencies including New York State Police and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Mayor Robert Restaino said that law enforcement received tips that there may be violent protests in the city Sunday night and put precautions in place like blocking the entrance to the Fashion Outlet Mall.

"If some group does have the intention of performing that way in the City of Niagara Falls, we're hoping they will think twice about it and we're prepared to assist our residents in defending property and defending them and their safety," Restaino said.

"We had received information that there was possibly basically be a protest, the way it was put to us there would be violence/rioting," said Niagara Falls Police Superintendent, Thomas Licata. "We took it seriously because we had no other choice at that point we started calling our partners. State police, sheriffs and other agencies and told them what we had going on. I can not thank these other agencies enough for their assistance."

There was a protest in front of the old police headquarters at the corner of Ferry and Hyde Park. A few dozen people gathered peacefully chanting with signs that read "No Justice No Peace."