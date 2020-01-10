Western New Yorkers in their 60s show off for calendar shoot

People were nominated because of their inspirational stories, physical fitness, and community service. A team of judges narrowed down to list to 12.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a gorgeous, sunny day for an outdoor photo shoot. But the star wasn't your typical model.

Dean Hyder of Akron strutted his stuff at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park for his Buffalo 60 Strong shoot.

Dozens of Western New Yorkers in their 60s were nominated because of their inspirational stories, physical fitness, and community service.

Then a team of judges narrowed down to list to 12 to be featured on a calendar.

Hyder is a Navy veteran and started his own distillery after he lost his job a few years ago.

"My physician nominated me," Hyder said. "I never even heard about it before. They called me up and said, 'Would you be willing to be a nominee?' And I said, 'If my doctor said I should do it, then I should do it.' I was lucky enough out of the 50 or 60 nominated, they selected 12 of us. I was lucky enough to get selected."

More finalists will have their photo shoots on Friday.