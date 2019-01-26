BUFFALO, N.Y. — No need to hibernate this weekend — bundle up, embrace the weather, and enjoy some winter fun in Larkinville Saturday.

The 5th annual Larkinville Ice Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Larkin Square, located at 745 Seneca Street.

Outdoor activities include a vendor market, face painting, a coloring station for the kids, and performances from Bird's Nest Circus Arts.

Alpacas from Thistle Creek alpaca farm will be along the square for you to check out.

Guests can also enjoy horse drawn carriage rides down Seneca Street.

The Larkin Square event is free.

Not far away at Flying Bison Brewing Company and Buffalo Distilling Company, there's the 6th annual Groundhog Day event. It runs from noon until 6 p.m.

The ticketed event features live music at the two venues along with food trucks.