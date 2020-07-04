ALBION, N.Y. — "We have an RV sitting idle most of the time" said Kathy Harling of Albion, NY.

Harling is donating her idle RV to help a local healthcare worker who fears infecting her family with COVID-19 at home.

She got the idea after she saw a Facebook group circulating called 'RV's for MD's.' It's a social media group that matches medical/healthcare workers and first responders with owners of RV's. The owners donate their RV's to help protect the families of healthcare workers and first responders by allowing them to self-quarantine.

Harling was matched with a local nurse.

"A nurse at Highland Hospital in Rochester. We've been talking back and forth we are going to bring it to her later on this week" she said.

The initiative was started by a woman who lives in Texas, her husband is an emergency room physician.

"He's coming in from seeing 100 to 200 patients a day. So we needed to figure out, were we going to an apartment? Were we going to rent a house" said founder Emily Phillips during a FaceTime interview Monday evening.

While looking into renting an RV for her husband she said she discovered a need from healthcare workers looking for a safe place to stay and an interest from RV owners to help.

"I'm so glad that someone came up with the idea. I just think that it's a fantastic idea and I think it's really taken off," said Harling.

The group has already matched hundreds of people and Phillips said there are 1,500 matches still pending.

She also said 'RV's for MD's' will be featured on national news networks this coming week.

"They're giving their homes Leanne, their homes to complete strangers" she said. "It's unbelievable."

