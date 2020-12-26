Western New Yorkers clear fresh blanket of Christmas Day snow

City workers got going early to clear what had already fallen. Others picked up shovels thinking of people in their communities who could use the help.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers awoke this Christmas morning to a fresh blanket of snow.

For most, it was pretty as a picture. For some, however, there was work to be done.

2 On Your Side photojournalist Dooley O’Rourke was out Friday morning to take it all in and meet the folks keeping the streets clean.

City plow driver Jose Rivera said he really doesn’t mind working this Christmas morning, adding "it’s not so bad."

O'Rourke caught up with Rivera clearing the roads near Delaware Park.

“Yeah, it’s nice, you get to do something for the city, make sure the community has clear roads if they have to get to their family to exchange gifts. We want it safe out here for the community," Rivera said.

Thinking of his community is what got Daniel Cadzow out of the house bright and early. Cadzow is a volunteer with the Parkside snow angels program.

“It’s for people who have mobility issues or income issues and can’t shovel their own walks and driveways, and they sign up, and there’s a group of volunteers throughout the neighborhood who try to help them out the best we can," Cadzow said.

Some Buffalonians were out and about cleaning up from the snow that has fallen so far.

Melany Henderson took a few minutes to make sure her kids got in the house safely.

Joe Goushin wasn’t going anywhere, but he wanted to clean the car off before it snowed again.

Neighbors sharing new memories of the year it snowed on Christmas.

“There’s something that reminds me of my dad, on Christmas Day; him going out and cleaning up the driveway, getting ready for the family. … It seems like its part of the tradition here in Buffalo,” Goushin said.