Western New Yorkers celebrate the Lunar New Year

The Chinese Club of Western New York put on the event. The organizer said it promotes diversity and culture. Every table had to showcase their culture and show a connection they wish to build with the Chinese-American community.

"We want to show outside this community that we're not just a people that work very hard," Jun Wang-Tiedemann, executive director of the Chinese Club of Western New York said. "We also like having our activities, and also want to reach out to maybe more friends and showcase our own culture too. This is a very unique and we have a lot of things to share with other people."