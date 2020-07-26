Western New Yorkers celebrate Disability Pride Day virtually

WNYers gathered virtually Sunday to celebrate and discuss the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, a landmark law in civil rights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For people with disabilities, a major turning point in equal rights and opportunities under the law came only 30 years ago, with the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act on July 26, 1990.

This Sunday, on the 30th anniversary, Western New York's diverse disability community is celebrating a law that changed so much, and discussing the changes that are still being fought for.

While the Western New York Disability Pride Parade and Festival usually takes place in downtown Buffalo and at Canalside, this year organizers brought the parade and festival online.

Since 11 a.m. the festival has been streamed online with a documentary about disability rights, had a panel of leaders from local independent living organizations and videos from people with disabilities and the organizations that support people with disabilities in Western New York.

You can watch the live stream here, which includes ASL interpretation, audio descriptions and captioning (if you use closed captioning/transcription, you can access that by clicking here):

The organizers asked the community for videos that focus on disability pride, the ADA, what locals are doing to support people with disabilities, and more.

The panel with local independent living organization leaders included Stephanie Orlando, the chief operations officer (COO) of Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL); Maura Kelly, the director of Mental Health Peer Connection; Rae Frank, the director of Independent Living of the Genesee Region; Sarah Lanzo, the director of Independent Living of Niagara County; and Bianca, a youth advocate at Youth Peer Advocacy at WNYIL.

Western New York Independent Living (WNYIL) Director of Advocacy and Public Policy Todd Vaarwerk also read a proclamation from Mayor Byron Brown declaring July 26, 2020 Disability Pride Day in Buffalo.