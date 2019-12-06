BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special rescue operation took place on Monday night.

Back in April local groups were raising awareness for a dog named Piggy.

A Buffalo Army vet who was under contract in Afghanistan was attempting to save the dog after they formed a very close bond on the streets.

His dad, Zach, isn't back from duty yet, but Western New Yorkers pitched in to help bring Piggy home and keep him safe until Zach returns.

"I saw the article and I said, 'Oh my God. What a great way to give back, not only to foster a dog in need, but to help with a veteran too.' To give back, I mean, that's a huge contribution, what an honor. and within 45 minutes of my post, I got a phone call. So totally unexpected, but very exciting," said Kelly Kirkpatrick, a foster at Buddy's Second Chance Rescue.

Zach is expected to return to Western New York in October.

