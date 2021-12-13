Western New Yorkers helping those affected by deadly storms in Kentucky

Brett Brio of Niagara Falls is planning on taking a 24-foot trailer stuffed with supplies to a church in Kentucky.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Western New Yorkers are stepping up to help those affected by the deadly storms that ripped through the Midwest over the weekend.

Brett Brio of Niagara Falls is planning on taking a 24-foot trailer stuffed with supplies to a church in Kentucky. He's working with different groups like the Western New York Patriots.

Brio says he's been collecting items such as household goods and toys for some time, and wanted to put it to good use.

"These families are unexpected two weeks from Christmas they're gonna need gifts for their kids, they're gonna need gifts for loved ones," Brio said. "Just something that's maybe gonna put a little bit of a smile back on their face and help them just try and get through this time."

And you can help too. Donations can be dropped off Tuesday at 2772 Main Street in Niagara Falls.