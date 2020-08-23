Western New York volunteers help with wildfires in California, hurricane in Texas

Through the Red Cross, a few Western New Yorkers are helping on the ground and virtually with severe weather disasters happening across the country.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — As wildfires in California force thousands from their homes, Hurricane Marco and Tropical Storm Laura are approaching southeastern states.

With three severe weather situations on their hands, the American Red Cross has been seeking help from volunteers across the country.

A few Western New Yorkers have already answered that call.

John Bieger of Erie County, as well as Cheryl Jean Giraulo, Thomas Purnell and Peter Bonaccorso of Monroe County, are on the ground in California helping with the Red Cross' efforts to shelter the people forced from their homes.

Elizabeth Shook of Allegany County is also assisting the Red Cross virtually with disaster relief operations management for Hurricane Marco in Texas.

According to the Red Cross, in California on Friday, their teams and partners were able to provide emergency shelter for more than 3,100 people. The Red Cross has also been distributing food and supplies to the people displaced by the fires.

The Red Cross is currently preparing its teams, volunteers and resources for the two tropical storms approaching the Gulf Coast.

However, the Red Cross says it's still in need of more volunteers and donations.

The organization is still looking for individuals to help in sheltering and health care across the country.

For health care volunteer opportunities, they are seeking individuals with an active, current and unencumbered license to practice medicine. This includes RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO, PA, or Certified Nursing Assistants/Home Health Care Aides. Student nurses and medical students can also be considered.

Those interested in volunteering can click here, or can register to be volunteers if a disaster occurs by emailing WCNY.VSRecruitment@redcross.org.