Western New York to enter Phase 3 on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in his daily press conference Saturday morning that Western New York is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening this week.
The Western New York region is set to begin Phase 3 on Tuesday.
Phase 3 includes the reopening of personal care services, such as massage therapy, spas, many cosmetology services, nail salons and tattoo parlors. Indoor dining is also included in Phase 3; however, restrictions will be in place.
At this time, New York State has reported the lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. Cuomo reports 32 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on June 12.
The governor also reports the lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March 20. As of June 12, New York State reports 1,734 hospitalizations.
Cuomo says New York State went from having the worst infection rate in the country to the best. He added that New Yorkers must stay smart and continue to look around the nation to see what is going on elsewhere.