Western New York to enter Phase 3 on Tuesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo announced in his daily press conference Saturday morning that Western New York is on track to enter Phase 3 of reopening this week.

The Western New York region is set to begin Phase 3 on Tuesday.

Phase 3 includes the reopening of personal care services, such as massage therapy, spas, many cosmetology services, nail salons and tattoo parlors. Indoor dining is also included in Phase 3; however, restrictions will be in place.

At this time, New York State has reported the lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began. Cuomo reports 32 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 on June 12.

The governor also reports the lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations since March 20. As of June 12, New York State reports 1,734 hospitalizations.