BATAVIA, N.Y. — A whiz kid from Western New York is still alive in the National Spelling Bee.

Tuesday was round two of the competition, and the hundreds of spellers are whittled down to the finals on Thursday.

Emily Mike from Mount Morris Central School is representing Western New York. She correctly spelled "cuisinier" correctly, which is french for "cook."

Good luck in the next round, Emily!

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

How do the Scripps Spelling Bee contestants get so good?

Would you qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee Finals?

Canisius High School student gets perfect score on ACT