Western New York snowbirds prepare for Hurricane Idalia

Some Western New Yorkers have property in Florida where they spend part of the year. There are also some who call Florida their home now.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some Western New Yorkers are also preparing for this storm. Many people here have homes in Florida, where they spend part of the year.

There are also plenty of Western New York natives who call Florida their home now.

"I always say it's better to be safe than sorry," says Raymond Kreuzer.

That's how Tampa resident and Buffalo native Raymond Kreuzer feels after preparing for his third hurricane.

"A lot of the local people in evacuation zones don't take it seriously because they've been doing this over and over again," Kreuzer says.

Grey skies hang over his apartment. His food is stocked and ready to go. It's becoming an annual drill many Floridians prepare for. Some are taping their doors and hanging tarps for possible flooding as Hurricane Idalia inches closer. Flordia Governor Ron Desantis is warning residents to take this storm seriously.

"The National Hurricane Center advisory includes that if this storm hits at high tide, storm surge could reach 8 to 12 feet in some areas," says Desantis.

The American Red Cross is also preparing, including the Western New York chapter. A representative tells 2 On Your Side, that 5 volunteers are in Florida and will send more after Idalia clears. They're there to help families in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.

"Everything is about preparedness. It's not about freaking out or thinking worst case. You just need to prepare," Kreuzer says.

Meanwhile, Kreuzer is focused on the now and is waiting to find out if he will have to evacuate like he did during his last hurricane.