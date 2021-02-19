Western New York slated to receive nearly $454K for traffic safety initiatives

Programs in the Western New York region will be awarded a collective $453,684. The total for the region is the third-lowest in state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced 502 programs throughout the state will receive federal highway safety grants. In total, $37.2 million will go towards these projects, including nearly half a million dollars locally.

In Western New York, $453,684 will be distributed amongst accepted programs. Western New York received the fourth-lowest total amount grant funding for a region in the state.

"It's imperative that we continue to prioritize the safety of New Yorkers as they navigate our roadways, and this investment will ultimately help protect both drivers and pedestrians alike," Senator Tim Kennedy, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, said.

The governor's office says these grants go to state, local, and non-profit agencies to help improve highway safety, child passenger safety, and police traffic services through various projects.