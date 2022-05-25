WNY school districts respond to Texas school shooting

Several schools announced an increase in police presence and changes in security procedures.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After the mass shooting that rocked Buffalo just 10 days ago, the community is now reliving the trauma after the shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

In response to both of these events several Western New York school districts are announcing changes to their security policies and procedures.

Amherst Central Schools Superintendent Anthony Panella sent a letter to parents addressing safety and counseling topics. Panella shared that there would be additional police in and around the Amherst school buildings.

"Our district continues to focus on maximizing our comprehensive safety planning and monitoring building safety protocols so that the students, faculty and staff in all of our schools are as safe as possible at all times," Panella wrote in the letter.

Panella also stressed if parents have any information about a threat posted on social media, or about illegal, unsafe activities they should call their child's principal or contact him directly.

He went on to say that faculty and counseling staff are on hand to help students and their families with any questions or concerns.

Niagara Falls City Schools are making changes to their security policies, according to a school board member.

Paul Kudela, a member of the board of education, posted on his Facebook page Tuesday night that "any person who wishes to enter a school in Niagara Falls MUST call ahead and obtain prior approval to enter the building."

There is absolutely nothing more important than the safety of our precious children. NOTHING. In light of the horrific... Posted by Paul Kudela - Niagara Falls Board of Education on Tuesday, May 24, 2022

He went on to say that no exceptions would be made and this applies to parents, guardians, and vendors entering the building.