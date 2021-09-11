20 years later, Western New York remembers 9/11

Several events were held around town to reflect on the day nearly 3,000 people lost their lives because of a terrorist attack on the United States.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two decades later and it's like no time has passed for those who lost family and friends on 9/11.

"It's very hard. You can't believe it's been 20 years," Karen Eckert said.

It's why every year since that tragic day in 2001, Western New York remembers those we lost.

At the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, it was one of 60 ceremonies being held across the country to read aloud the names of those taken from us too soon.

The Naval Park also shared a little bit about each person.

While we can't forget what happened on 9/11, we also cannot forget those who died were our fellow Americans who had built their lives here.

"They were the parents sending their children off to school for the first time, they were the off-duty firefighters who just stopped by the firehouse that day for a cup of coffee when the alarm sounded, and grandparents flying to meet their newest grandchild. They had families, friends, loved ones, hopes and dreams that were cut short by an act of terror," said Terry McGuire, chairman of the Naval Park.

Over in Amherst, they remembered the 27 men and women who died during the terror attacks who called Buffalo home or had a connection to the Queen City.

September 11, 2001, is forever in Karen Eckert's memory as the day she lost her brother-in-law, Sean Rooney, who was killed on the 102nd floor of the South Tower.

Though the pain is still there, she does have hope.

"It's remembrance, reflection and resilience. We just try to say, where's the strength in all of this? Where's the love and not the hate? That's what we're focusing on today and the beautiful memory of our loved ones," Eckert said.

Twenty years later, nearly 3,000 people are no longer with us.