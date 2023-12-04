Western New York prepares as golfers hit the green

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the spring like weather finally in the air, golf courses around the region are welcoming back golfers.
For Erie County, the county is transitioning to a 'tee time' lottery system. The lottery uses weighted point to determine those tee time. Listed below are all the courses in Erie County with opening dates:
Elma Meadows – Opening April 13
Grover Cleveland - Walkers only April 14 (carts at a later date)
Deerwood – Opening April 17
Sheridan Park Golf Course - Possible opening May 1
Brighton Park Golf Course - Possible opening May 1 (Brighton Driving Range possible opening in next week or so)
Glen Oak – Open, walking only
Links at Ivy Ridge – Open
Arrowhead – Opened April 5th
Diamond Hawk – Open, Golf carts cart path only, driving range open
Buffalo Tournament Club – Open
Concord Crest – Open
Dande Farms – Open
Rothland Golf Course – Opening Gold Course April 14
Bob-O-Link Golf Club – Course and driving range open
Audubon Golf Courses – Open
Niagara County:
Niagara County Golf Course – Open, walking only – later date for carts (driving range closed)
Willowbrook – Open
Seneca Hickory Stick – Opening April 15t
Gothic Hill Golf Course – Opening with carts April 12, Kitchen opening May 1
Hyde Park – Opening April 14 with carts
Shawnee Golf Course – Opening April 13 walking only, May 1 with carts
Pendleton Creek Golf Club – Open with carts
Wyoming County:
Ironwood Golf Course – April 11
Byrncliff – Course Open, Carts asked to stay on the paths
Quiet Times Golf Course – Open walking only, Carts by April 14 likely
Chautauqua County:
Peek’n Peak – Opening April 14
Tri-County Country Club – Open, Carts on path weather pending
Chautauqua Golf Club – Open with carts
Timber Creek Golf Course – Opening April 12
Breezewood Links – Open with carts
Lakeside Golf Course – Open walking only, cash only, course maintenance will be out all week/weekend
Cattaraugus County:
Holiday Valley – Front 9 open (waiting for snow on slopes to melt to open back 9)
Elkdale Country Club – Open with carts
Cardinal Hills Golf Course – Open with carts
Ischua Valley County Club – Open with carts
Turkey Run Golf Course – Open with carts
Genesee County:
Terry Hills – Open with carts
Chestnut Hill Golf Course – Opening April 12 with carts
Allegany County:
Allegheny Hills Golf Course – Open with carts
Serenity Hill Golf Course – Opening in the next couple days