WNY officials to state: make a decision on redesign for the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Local officials on Friday came together to call for the state to make a decision about a redesign for the 33, and quickly.

They say the American Jobs Plan proposed by President Biden focuses on addressing the country's aging infrastructure and transportation systems. They are calling on the state to ensure Buffalo's top priorities are ready to go, and they say that starts with the 33.

State Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes wants to see a change. She says the 33 broke up her East Side 141st District.

"We don't need to go to the data, everybody's already heard it. This community was destroyed as a result of the 33 being put down the middle of a neighborhood where people live," Peoples-Stokes said.

"People's health have suffered, the economy has suffered, commercial strips have been shut down, Jefferson and Fillmore, all because a decision was made to separate a community. Now we have an opportunity to restore that community."