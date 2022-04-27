WNY mourns loss of pilot who died in Mercy Flight crash

2 On Your Side spoke with a friend of James Sauer who worked with him and wants WNY to remember his lifetime of service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friends, family, and co-workers are mourning the loss of James Sauer, 60, who died in Tuesday afternoon's Mercy Flight helicopter crash.

Sauer, who is from the Rochester area, was a retired Rochester and New York State Police Officer, as well as a U.S. Army veteran who had served in Afghanistan.

2 On Your Side spoke with a friend of his who worked with him and who wants people to remember that lifetime of service.

"The biggest thing I can say about him is that dedication to public service, and to his family, and to his coworkers and helping others," said Emily James, lead EMS Liaison at Catholic Health. James was a flight paramedic for 9 years at Mercy Flight.

"Just, I know the camaraderie with his crews, nobody ever questioned getting in an aircraft with him. There's so much trust there, he's such a good guy."

Those who knew Sauer said he had thousands of hours of experience flying helicopters, and that they would have a hard time believing that any pilot error caused the crash.

The victims have been identified as Sauer, 60, Churchville, and Bell Helicopter flight instructor/pilot Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper, Texas.

Mercy Flight said Sauer began his career with them in October of 2020.

On Wednesday, the National Transportation Safety Board started its work, trying to determine why a Mercy Flight helicopter appeared to break apart and fall from the sky, into a farm field in the Town of Elba.