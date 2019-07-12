HAMBURG, N.Y. — If Friday's weather wasn't cold enough for you, how about jumping in Lake Erie every hour for the next 24 hours?

That's what two men are doing, starting Friday afternoon ahead of Saturday's polar plunge at Woodlawn Beach to benefit the Special Olympics of Western New York.

Tim from Clarence and Kevin from Buffalo both decided to take the super plunge challenge as a way to raise even more money for those athletes.

You can continue to donate to Tim and Kevin's challenge on the Special Olympics of New York's website, right up until the polar plunge main event at 2 p.m. Saturday.

