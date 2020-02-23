GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Fantasy Island officially announced it would be closing.

Then on Friday, the New York State Attorney General's office sent a letter to the CEO of Apex Parks, the company that owns Fantasy Island.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a statement on Friday:

"Thanks to responsiveness of the residents of Western New York, my office has received more than 150 complaints about Fantasy Island in the last day. That’s why, early this morning, my office took immediate steps, demanding that the amusement park’s owner provide refunds to consumers for season passes, meal plans, and other goods and services for the 2020 season.

"My office will not hesitate to take further legal action if these refunds are not issued. I continue to encourage every New Yorker affected by Fantasy Island’s closure to file a complaint on our website so that we can continue to fight to ensure every New York consumer is made whole."

New York State Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, who represents Grand Island, said, "It's the principal. If I have prepaid for a service, I'm entitled to either the service of the return of the money irrespective of the dollar amount."

Morinello told 2 On Your Side he's optimistic that those who did prepay for season passes will get their money back.

"I'm pleased that the attorney general is part of the entire situation, but I think it's too premature to really and truly anticipate that there will be no cooperation from the owners," Morinello said.

State Senator Chris Jacobs told 2 On Your Side over the phone he commends the attorney general for taking quick action, and he expects customers will get their refunds.

"It is the right thing to do, and it is the legal thing they must do," Jacobs said.

We reached out to a spokesperson with Fantasy Island to get their response to the attorney general's letter on Friday and Saturday. We have yet to hear back.

That spokesperson issued this statement on Wednesday:

"Despite significant effort and a great deal of investment in infrastructure, rides and new themed areas, we have not seen an improvement in operating results. As such, we made the difficult decision to cease operations. This was not a decision entered into lightly. Team members are being assisted by their supervisors and the company is working to minimize impact to those affected. Guests may visit www.fantasyislandny.com for answers to commonly asked questions."

The options listed on the website under commonly asked questions include season passes and groups/birthdays.

