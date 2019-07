AMHERST, N.Y. — Some of Western New York's fastest firefighters competed in the Slow Pokes exhibition tournament at the Main-Transit Fire Department in Amherst.

At Friday evening's event there were foot races, ladder-climbing races, and even drag races of sorts, all to show off who could be the fastest first responder.

