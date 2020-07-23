Western New York Disability Pride Parade and Festival to be held virtually on Sunday

July 26 marks the 30th anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty years ago this Sunday, the Americans with Disabilities Act was put into place to help ensure that people with disabilities would get equal rights and opportunities under the law.

This weekend, Western New Yorkers with disabilities are coming together to continue their annual disability pride parade and festival, even if the pandemic means it has to be virtual.

On Sunday, at 11 a.m. there will be a live-streamed virtual parade, made up of videos submitted by Western New Yorkers with disabilities, as well as local organizations that serve people with disabilities.

The virtual parade will share the diverse multitude of voices that make up the local disability community through these videos. The organizers called for videos that focus on disability pride, the ADA, what locals are doing to support people with disabilities, and more.

Before the pandemic, the parade had been held in downtown Buffalo and the festival at Canalside.