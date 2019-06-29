BUFFALO, N.Y. — E-ONE, the company responsible for building and servicing fire trucks around Western New York, held its eighth annual fire truck pull on Friday night.

Fire departments from our area tried their luck at pulling a 40,000-pound truck nearly 70 feet to the finish line.

The teams of six had two chances to pull the truck the fastest.

Organizers say this is a chance for first responders to enjoy themselves.

2 On Your Side is still waiting to hear who won this year's fire truck pull, but we do know the truck used Friday is headed to a fire department in Tennessee.

