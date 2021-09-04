x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Local News

WNY COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.68%; statewide hospitalizations at lowest level since December 4

There were 56 COVID-related deaths in New York State on Thursday.
Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo
April 5, 2021 - Queens - Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the start of the statewide "Roll Up Your Sleeve" ad campaign to encourage all New Yorkers, especially those from neighborhoods where COVID was most devastating, to get vaccinated. The ads will be shown on television and online statewide beginning April 7. The ads were directed by Contagion screenplay writer Scott Burns, and shot at New York City's Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health. This effort comes as universal eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine goes into effect and all New Yorkers 16-years-of-age and older are eligible to receive the vaccine starting April 6. This comes nearly a month earlier than President Biden's May 1 deadline for states to enact universal eligibility. (Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

ALBANY, N.Y. — As of Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State were at their lowest level since December 4, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update in a news release Friday morning.

There were 304,956 total COVID-19 tests reported in the state, of which 9,014 came back positive. That's a 2.96 percent positive rate. The seven-day rolling average statewide is currently 3.37 percent.

Western New York's percent positive rate is 4.68 percent (Thursday). In the five-county Western New York region, 297 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

State data showed 578 new cases in Erie County. 

Statewide, 4,351 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That figure is down 71 from the day before and down 189 from the previous week; 899 people in the state are in the ICU because of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 41,028 people have died due to the virus.

    

Related Articles

 