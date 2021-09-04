WNY COVID-19 positivity rate is 4.68%; statewide hospitalizations at lowest level since December 4

There were 56 COVID-related deaths in New York State on Thursday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — As of Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York State were at their lowest level since December 4, 2020.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo provided an update in a news release Friday morning.

There were 304,956 total COVID-19 tests reported in the state, of which 9,014 came back positive. That's a 2.96 percent positive rate. The seven-day rolling average statewide is currently 3.37 percent.

Western New York's percent positive rate is 4.68 percent (Thursday). In the five-county Western New York region, 297 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized.

State data showed 578 new cases in Erie County.

Statewide, 4,351 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. That figure is down 71 from the day before and down 189 from the previous week; 899 people in the state are in the ICU because of COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, 41,028 people have died due to the virus.