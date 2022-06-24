Western New York couple holding Make-A-Wish fundraiser in West Seneca

Sydney and Tony Mastrangelo got married in August of 2020. Months later, they had a miscarriage. They eventually decided to become "Wish Heroes."

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A local couple who has made it their priority to give back is hosting a can and bottle drive for Make-A-Wish on Saturday.

Since then, they pledged to become Make-A-Wish "Wish Heroes," who are people who commit to raising $1,000 for the foundation. They surpassed that $1,000 goal last year, raising more than $25,000.

Tony says he and Sydney were looking for something to get them out of their funk.

"We wanted to give back, so we decided to do something." Tony said. "So we partnered with Make-A-Wish last year, and it helped us it helped us get out of depression. It helped us feel like we were giving back to others who really need it."

Some more great news to share: Tony and Sydney are expecting a little girl next month.