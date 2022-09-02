WNY connected to some of this year's Oscar nominated films

The film "Nightmare Alley," which was partially shot in Buffalo, is up for best picture.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Multiple films with Buffalo ties have been nominated for an Oscar this year.

The film "Nightmare Alley" is up for best picture. "Nightmare Alley" is about a corrupt con-man who teams up with a psychiatrist to trick people into giving them money, directed by Guillermo del Toro.

The movie stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett, and part of it was filmed right here in the Queen City.

Buffalo City Hall, Karpeles Museum, and Niagara Square were a few of the locations crews were seen filming portions of the movie back in 2020, just before the COVID pandemic temporarily shut down the film industry.

The documentary "Attica" is up for best documentary feature. It was released by Showtime with survivors, observers, and government officials recounting the 1971 uprising at the correctional facility.

And some big nominations for the movie "Being the Ricardos," directed by Aaron Sorkin. Javier Bardem and Nicole Kidman are both up for best actor and actress for their roles as Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball.

J.K. Simmons is nominated for his supporting role as William Frawley.

