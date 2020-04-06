Western New York Clergy make a call to action

Church leaders announced plans to rally their congregations against racial inequality.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — More than 15 clergy members from across Western New York gathered at Calvary Baptist Church in Buffalo to make a call to action.

A press release sent to our newsroom said, "We stand in solidarity with the countless men and women across our nation, beloved Erie County and City, who are outraged with the recent events that have transpired surrounding the complete disregard for Black lives."

Reverend Mark Blue, president of the Buffalo Chapter of the NAACP told 2 On Your Side's Karys Belger the goal was to make sure the community was engaged beyond the protests.

Rev. Blue specifically mentioned that a vigil was being planned for Saturday, June 7th. More details are scheduled to be revealed once more meetings are held with city officials.

