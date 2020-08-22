Western New York Book Arts Center hosts virtual artists' market Saturday

The market also offers the chance to see what you might not normally see at an in-person market, such as the artists' behind-the-scenes process.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In previous years, summertime meant the chance to check out the various indoor and outdoor artists' markets in the region. Artists' markets have always been an opportunity to shop local and find unique goods and gifts.

This year, the pandemic has changed the hands-on nature of in-person markets, but hasn't stopped local creatives from finding new ways to uplift local work.

The Western New York Book Arts Center is known for holding markets throughout the year, and for sharing the work of local artists. Typically, around this time of year, WNYBAC would hold BookFest, a chance to learn more about book arts and to meet local artisans.

This year, they've moved BookFest online, and with it the organization is also holding an online Artists' Market.

The market also offers the chance to see what you might not normally see at an in-person market, such as the artist's behind-the-scenes process.

To check out the Artists' Market, go to WNYBAC's Facebook or Instagram. Artists will be posted throughout the day Saturday, including how to purchase the art.