Western New York bar gives years of donations to Oishei Children's Hospital

The previous owner installed a donation pipe. A promise was made that when the place closed for good, all the money would to go to the Children's Hospital.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — After many years of pouring pints at a North Tonawanda bar, The Club cashed in on one final promise on Sunday.

The bar's previous owner installed a donation pipe, and for years people have been stuffing it with spare change and bills. That final promise was that when the place closed for good, all the money would to go to Children's Hospital.

The current owners happily fulfilled his wish.

"It's incredible to see how much is in there, and thanks to all the people who have donated over the years," owner Daniel Gardner said.

"Many years ago the past owner, David Jeeves, known as Buzzy, he started the donation railing that we took down today, and he asked me one day that I would give my word that I would donate to the Children's Hospital. He would be very happy to know it was very full to the rim, and there wasn't a spot for a quarter in there."

Added Amanda Dzielski, the manager of annual giving for Oishei Children's Hospital, who was at the event: "You could just hear all of the coins trickling into the five-gallon bucket, so you could feel the love in this room and the energy in this room, and just know there was a lot of community support behind those donations in that pipe."